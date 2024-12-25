Warning! Scammers Targeting You With Fake RBI Voicemails—Here’s How To Protect Yourself

New Delhi: Beware of a new scam which is targeting mobile users. Fraudsters are now impersonating the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and sending fake voicemails. The voicemails falsely warn about your bank account being blocked due to a alleged credit card fraud. Don’t fall for it—PIB Fact Check has confirmed that these messages are completely bogus and should be ignored.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), PIB Fact Check exposed the voicemail as a scam. The post cautions users to stay alert: “Have you received a voicemail, allegedly from the Reserve Bank of India, claiming that your bank account will be blocked due to fraudulent credit card activity? #PIBFactCheck Beware! This is a scam.”

What Message Does the Fake Voicemail Deliver?

The voicemail falsely warns users: “All bank accounts in your name will be blocked in the next two hours. For more information, please press 9. Namaste, this is Bhartiya Reserve Bank—your credit card has been involved in fraudulent activity.” If users press 9, they are connected to a scammer who tries to steal sensitive information or carry out fraudulent activities.

How to Stay Safe from Fake Calls

- Be Alert to Unknown Calls: Be cautious when receiving calls from unfamiliar numbers or unexpected sources. Legitimate organizations typically do not request sensitive details through unsolicited calls.

- Confirm the Caller’s Identity: If a caller claims to represent a bank, government agency, or business, verify their identity. Use contact information from the official website to confirm if the call is genuine.

- Keep Personal Information Private: Never share sensitive details like bank account numbers, credit card information, passwords, or other personal data over the phone with unknown callers.

- Avoid Falling for Urgent Requests: Scammers often create a sense of urgency to pressure you into quick decisions. Stay calm, think carefully, and avoid acting in haste.

- Disconnect and Report Suspicious Calls: If you suspect a call is fraudulent, end it immediately. Report such calls through platforms like Chakshu or the Sanchar Saathi portal to help authorities take action.