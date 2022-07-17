New Delhi: Over a period of time, Apple has made significant changes related to the build quilty of iPhone smartphones. And thanks to the toughness of the device, a Ukrainian soldier’s life was saved amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The unique moment is captured in a video, which is now viral on social media platforms.

In the video posted on Reddit, it is seen a Ukrainian soldier being shielded from a bullet by his iPhone 11 Pro. The video depicts what appears to be a Ukrainian soldier pulling his iPhone out of his bag. However, the details of the accident aren’t mentioned in the post. (ALSO READ:

The damaged phone with the embedded bullet is the main subject of the video. In the video, it is pointed out that the soldier would have died without the iPhone 11 Pro acting as a bulletproof vest. (ALSO READ: Anand Mahindra shares 'simple yet creative' staircase design, netizens react)

So far, the video has received more than 3800 upvotes on Reddit. The video has the caption: “iPhone saved the life of a Ukrainian soldier. Maybe it's after such videos that Russians, instead of plate carriers, put Macbooks in their bulletproof vests?” (ALSO READ: 6 of top-10 companies lose Rs 1.68 lakh cr in market-cap; TCS biggest laggard)

Meanwhile, as Moscow pushed to increase its gains in the country's east, Russian missiles Sunday struck industrial facilities at a key city in southern Ukraine.

Oleksandr Senkevych, the mayor of Mykolaiv, reported that the Russian missiles had hit a significant shipbuilding complex in the city's industrial and infrastructural district. There was no recent information available regarding casualties.

Russian missile attacks on Mykolaiv have been frequent in recent weeks as Moscow has worked to weaken Ukrainian defences.

The entire Black Sea coast of Ukraine, all the way to the Romanian border, has been declared a target by the Russian military.

The Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, which is home to the most capable and well-equipped Ukrainian soldiers, is the focus of the Russian military's current operations.