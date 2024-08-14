'We Are Devastated And Need Help': Lucknow Techie Goes Missing In Bengaluru, Wife Appeals For Assistance

New Delhi: In a desperate plea for help, a Bengaluru woman has turned to social media to find her missing husband. She expressed frustration with the police for their lack of progress in the case. The search for 37-year old Vipin Gupta has intensified after his bike was discovered at the Motherhood Hospital parking lot in Hebbal.

He was last seen riding a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle and wearing his beige jacket and dark grey track pants on August 4. He worked at a company in Manyata Tech Park. Originally from Lucknow, he had moved to Bengaluru with hopes of building a better future.

His wife, Sriparna Dutta has filed a missing person report at the Kodigehalli police station. In an emotional video, she shared that Rs 1.8 lakh was withdrawn from Vipin’s account just 25 minutes after he vanished. His phone has been switched off since 2 pm on the day he went missing.

Please reunite my husband with my children and me pic.twitter.com/ReLHLFlatL — Sreeparna Dutta (@SreeparnaD79278) August 13, 2024

In her Facebook broadcast, Sriparna clarified that Vipin was not battling depression or any addiction. "We are devastated and desperately need help," she pleaded.