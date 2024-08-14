Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2778238
NewsTechnology
BENGALURU TECHIE MISSING

'We Are Devastated And Need Help': Lucknow Techie Goes Missing In Bengaluru, Wife Appeals For Assistance

His wife, Sriparna Dutta has filed a missing person report at the Kodigehalli police station. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 07:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'We Are Devastated And Need Help': Lucknow Techie Goes Missing In Bengaluru, Wife Appeals For Assistance Image Credit: @SreeparnaD79278?X

New Delhi: In a desperate plea for help, a Bengaluru woman has turned to social media to find her missing husband. She expressed frustration with the police for their lack of progress in the case. The search for 37-year old Vipin Gupta has intensified after his bike was discovered at the Motherhood Hospital parking lot in Hebbal.

He was last seen riding a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle and wearing his beige jacket and dark grey track pants on August 4. He worked at a company in Manyata Tech Park. Originally from Lucknow, he had moved to Bengaluru with hopes of building a better future.

His wife, Sriparna Dutta has filed a missing person report at the Kodigehalli police station. In an emotional video, she shared that Rs 1.8 lakh was withdrawn from Vipin’s account just 25 minutes after he vanished. His phone has been switched off since 2 pm on the day he went missing.

In her Facebook broadcast, Sriparna clarified that Vipin was not battling depression or any addiction. "We are devastated and desperately need help," she pleaded.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Haryana government's 'birthday gift' to Gurmeet Ram Rahim!
DNA Video
DNA: Should we eat roti or rice? Which is best for health?
DNA Video
DNA: Virus! India's tigers in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: Why 'Shiv Bhakt' Abdul's life in danger in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Shameful act of police with army soldier, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how 'dangerous' is CM Yogi's security?
DNA Video
DNA: Lady doctor rape case -- What happened on the night of murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Rioters should be punished, Sheikh Hasina's first statement!
DNA Video
DNA: Video of a woman washing pistol in Chambal goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Watch, fitness test of UP police personnel engaged in VVIP security