'We will take a decision based...': India responds on Elon Musk's plan to charge $8 for blue tick to Twitter users

New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has responded on the question about Twitter charging $8 per month for blue tick to Twitter users. He said that the process fo paid susbcription is unclear and they will take a decision based on the contours of this subscription service as and when it happens.

Earlier, Twitter new head Elon Musk had announced to impose an $8 charge for blue tick on Twitter users.

"We are not aware of the process of paid subscription, We will take a decision based on the contours of this subscription service as & when it happens." Arindam Bagchi said.

Blue Tick charges

The Twitter boss said that he is launching a new version of "Twitter Blue" where the users on the Twitter platform will be charged USD 8 a month for Twitter`s subscription service with priority in replies, mentions, and searches. Musk took to Twitter and tweeted, "Twitter`s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn`t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for USD 8/month."

Elon Musk trolls criticizers with memes

Criticizing all complainers who are mewling for charging money for blue tick, he has shared some memes for them. In one of memes, he criticized people for buying happily $8 Starbucks coffee. But they are crying to pay $8 for blue tick for 30 days.