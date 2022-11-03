Bikaji Food International IPO: Check GMP, price band, allotment date, more

New Delhi: Bikaji Foods International has opened the IPO for the fresh issue of Rs 881 crore. The FMGC company has fixed the price band at Rs 285-300 per equity. However, investors can bid for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples of 50 equity shares thereafter. Investors can bid for the IPO till November 7.

Bikaji Foods will not receive any funds from the IPO as it is a complete offer for sale by promoters and shareholders. The IPO comprises of OFS of around 2.94 crore equity shares by its promoters and existing shareholders. Both the promoters -- Shiv Ratan Agarwal and Deepak Agarwal-- are looking to offload up to 25 lakh company shares each.

Here is everything you need to know:

The Allotment Date

Bikaji Foods International IPO allotment date is November 11. The shares will be credited into the Demat accounts of successful bidders on November 15.

IPO Listing Date

The shares will be listed on both the leading exchanges BSE SENSEX and NSE NIFTY on November 16.

About Bikaji Food International LTD

The FMGC company was established in 1986 with co-partnership business under the name and style of Shivdeep Food Products.

The name Bikaji is derived from Bika Rao- the founder of Bikaner and Ji, used as a mark of respect in India. Shri Agarwal’s vision was to give the world, a taste of Aslee Parampara. He desired to reach every consumer with authentic Indian taste, that reflects India’s culture and values. Over the years, Bikaji has managed to win hearts across the globe, with its power of ethnic-snacking. Today, Bikaji stands for authentic Indian taste, with diverse products and innovative packaging, adding to its commitment of taking Aslee Indian taste to the world.