Mobile internet, broadband services to remain suspended in THIS state from March 7 to 16

New Delhi: Internet services in West Bengal will remain suspended for a few hours in the upcoming days amid the Madhyamik examinations. According to an order by West Bengal's Additional Chief Secretary, mobile internet and broadband services will remain temporarily suspended in several regions of the state.

The order noted that the decision has been taken to prevent unlawful activities. According to the order, internet services will remain suspended in a few blocks of Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum and Darjeeling districts.

“Intelligence reports have been received that Internet transmissions and voice over internet telephony may be used for unlawful activities in certain areas over the next few days…Examination of the information received gives reason to believe that such unlawful activities are likely to occur in the absence of preventive measures,” the order issued by the state government said.

Mobile internet and broadband services will remain temporarily suspended in the above-mentioned areas between 11 AM- 3:15 PM during March 7-9, March 11 -12, and March 14-16. Also Read: Russian-Ukraine War: Visa, Mastercard suspend all Russian operations

"In order to prevent obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed, or danger to human life, health or safety, or a disturbance of the public tranquillity, or a riot or an affray, through an order under Sec. 144 Cr.P.C. and in compliance of sub-rule 2(1) of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Service) Rules, 2017 and sub-rule 2(A) of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Amendment) Rules, 2020 it is promulgated that: Any data related message or class of messages to or from any person or class of persons relating to any particular subject brought for transmission by or transmitted or received by any telegraph within the ambit of the India Telegraph Act, 1885, shall temporarily not be transmitted in the interest of maintaining public order and preventing incitement to the commission of any offence within the jurisdiction of the Block/Police Stations listed in the Annexure and duly authenticated by me," the order said. Also Read: Bank holidays in March 2022: Banks to remain shut for 9 more days this month; check important dates

Live TV

#mute