What is Spaces feature? Twitter starts testing it on Android after iOS

After testing on iOS, Twitter has reportedly started testing the Spaces feature on a few Android devices.

As per the Android Police, some of the Twitter users spotted by being on the app’s latest beta version and similar to iOS devices, a user can only join a room but won’t be able to start one by himself.

Meanwhile, some users have pointed out that Android users on Twitter, signing up for the app’s latest alpha or beta versions and then uninstalling and reinstalling the Twitter app will enable the feature.

The Spaces feature for Android might give Clubhouse app a run for their money when it gets officially tested and the latter is yet to announce a release date and is still working on its Android app.

A Twitter user pointed out that one needs to be on version 8.84.0-alpha.06 of the Twitter app to be able to speak after being invited by a host and users should be with the beta version.