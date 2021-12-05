What is Tethereum? All you need to know

It's not easy for newbies to buy Ether on exchanges, there is a lot of friction, and it often is too complex. Tethereum token will start Pre-Sale from December 5 2021, When it comes to token swapping, it is even more exhausting. Tethereum is an amazing technology with enormous potential that you do not really want to miss out on. You can trust Tethereum with your Ether, they are here to simplify the process,You can book your profit by buying in Pre-Sale.

What is Token Swapping?

Token swapping is a new protocol that makes blockchain technology more efficient and decentralised. Token swaps allow users to trade one blockchain asset for another without the involvement of a centralised exchange. It will enable users to trade assets quickly and safely with low fees, and the assets never need to leave their blockchain.

Additionally, token swaps enable interoperability between different blockchain protocols and ecosystems and allow users to transfer assets between different blockchains. Some exchanges and wallets support token swapping, and since it is built on smart contracts, there are no additional costs to use this protocol, and it is secure.

Why Token Swapping Platforms are Need of the Hour?

When a token swapping platform is used, a new token does not have to go through the rigorous process of creating a new blockchain and nodes for this blockchain or developing a new blockchain network and then getting people to adopt that blockchain network. It is easier to get a new token off the ground using a token swapping platform.

Tethereum as a Token Swapping Platform

Tethereum is an open-source, peer-to-peer application that allows anyone to buy and sell Ether (ETH) in exchange for national currencies or alternative blockchain tokens. It offers Token Swapping with the lowest fee and highest fee earnings in flexible ways for Liquidity providers.

Unlike existing exchanges, Tethereum is fully decentralised and censorship-resistant using alternative protection mechanisms; Tethereum protects users' privacy by using a custom P2P network over Tor. Every user is a participating node. An all-in-one desktop application (for Linux, OS X and Windows) provides an intuitive user interface and executes the trading protocol.

Future of Blockchain and Tethereum's Vision

Tethereum and its founders believe in a future ruled by decentralised finances and systems built around them. For those who want to understand decentralised finances, decentralised finance (commonly referred to as DeFi) is a blockchain-based form of finance.

It does not rely on central financial intermediaries such as brokerages, exchanges, or banks to offer traditional financial instruments. Instead, it utilises smart contracts on blockchains, the most common being Ethereum, making it more transparent and hassle-free, You can buy Tethereum from it’s own Exchange called Tethereum Exchange.

