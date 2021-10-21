WhatsApp alert! App won’t work on few smartphones from November 1: Check full list

New Delhi: WhatsApp will reportedly stop working on a few smartphones after days starting from November 1, 2021. The messaging app’s parent company Facebook had announced the termination of WhatsApp’s services from select devices last month.
The reason behind the termination of services on such smartphones is that WhatsApp will no longer support older versions of Android and iOS to ensure that the app’s safety and user privacy is maintained.
According to WhatsApp, users with smartphones supporting Android OS 4.1 and iOS 10 and above will continue using the app without any hiccups. However, those using smartphones with older operating systems are all set to lose access to WhatsApp.
WhatsApp users can also head to the WhatsApp FAQ section to check the list of operating systems that won't be able to run WhatsApp from November 1, 2021. These operating systems include Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0.
Some of the smartphones include Samsung, LG, ZTE, Huawei, Sony, Alcatel, and other devices. If you're not sure what Android version is running on your smartphone, then you can head to the smartphone's Settings.
In the Settings section, you can check the Android version. Meanwhile, here’s the full list of smartphones on which WhatsApp will stop working starting from November 1:
Apple
iPhone 6S
iPhone 6S Plus
Apple iPhone SE
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Galaxy SII
Galaxy Trend II
Galaxy S3 mini
Galaxy core
Galaxy xcover 2
Galaxy ace 2
LG
LG Lucid 2
Optimus L5 double
Optimus L4 II Double
Optimus F3Q
Optimus f7
Optimus f5
Optimus L3 II Double
Optimus L5
Optimus L5 II
Optimus L3 II
Optimus L7
Optimus L7 II Double
Optimus L7 II
Optimus f6
Enact
Optimus f3
Optimus L4 II
Optimus L2 II
Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD
ZTE
ZTE Grand S Flex
Grand X Quad V987
ZTE V956
Big memo
Huawei
Huawei Ascend G740
Ascend D Quad XL
Mate Ascension
Go up P1 S
Go up D2
Ascension D1 Quad XL