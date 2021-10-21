WhatsApp alert! App won’t work on few smartphones from November 1: Check full list

New Delhi: WhatsApp will reportedly stop working on a few smartphones after days starting from November 1, 2021. The messaging app’s parent company Facebook had announced the termination of WhatsApp’s services from select devices last month.

The reason behind the termination of services on such smartphones is that WhatsApp will no longer support older versions of Android and iOS to ensure that the app’s safety and user privacy is maintained.

According to WhatsApp, users with smartphones supporting Android OS 4.1 and iOS 10 and above will continue using the app without any hiccups. However, those using smartphones with older operating systems are all set to lose access to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp users can also head to the WhatsApp FAQ section to check the list of operating systems that won’t be able to run WhatsApp from November 1, 2021. These operating systems include Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0. Also Read: All indicators pointing towards sharp economic recovery: Piyush Goyal

Some of the smartphones include Samsung, LG, ZTE, Huawei, Sony, Alcatel, and other devices. If you’re not sure what Android version is running on your smartphone, then you can head to the smartphone’s Settings. Also Read: IRCTC Shimla, Manali Package: Visit Himachal Pradesh with Indian Railways, check fare, itinerary

In the Settings section, you can check the Android version. Meanwhile, here’s the full list of smartphones on which WhatsApp will stop working starting from November 1:

Apple

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

Apple iPhone SE

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy SII

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy core

Galaxy xcover 2

Galaxy ace 2

LG

LG Lucid 2

Optimus L5 double

Optimus L4 II Double

Optimus F3Q

Optimus f7

Optimus f5

Optimus L3 II Double

Optimus f5

Optimus L5

Optimus L5 II

Optimus L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Double

Optimus L7 II

Optimus f6

Enact

Optimus f3

Optimus L4 II

Optimus L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD

ZTE

ZTE Grand S Flex

Grand X Quad V987

ZTE V956

Big memo

Huawei

Huawei Ascend G740

Ascend D Quad XL

Mate Ascension

Go up P1 S

Go up D2

Ascension D1 Quad XL