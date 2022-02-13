WhatsApp big update! Users will soon be able to set profile cover photos

New Delhi: In what could be a major update, WhatsApp has reportedly started working on a new feature that will allow users to set cover photos for their WhatsApp profiles. Currently, WhatsApp only allows users to set their profile photos, and there is no option for setting cover photos on the Meta-owned instant messaging app.

However, the feature will be limited to users of the WhatsApp Business app. According to a report by WABetaInfo, Whatsapp is working on a new way for managing the WhatsApp Catalog. “WhatsApp is now working on another feature for WhatsApp Business accounts: the ability to set a cover photo, available in a future update!" the site noted.

Currently, the WhatsApp Business feature is under development. The media report noted that beta testers of the WhatsApp Business App will notice some changes when the feature is enabled for them.

Users will get an additional camera button under the business settings. Using the new camera button, users can add cover photos to their profiles. “WhatsApp is planning to introduce a camera button in your Business Settings: you can select a photo or take a new one to use as the cover photo," the site read.

Any WhatsApp user visiting the profile of a WhatsApp Business user with cover photo on would be able to see the cover photo. WhatsApp is planning to launch the feature for both WhatsApp Business for iOS and WhatsApp Business for Android.

As of now, the feature is in the works. Therefore, it’s tough to say when WhatsApp will allow WhatsApp Business app users to set their cover photos on the app to present themselves in a better way. Also Read: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, February 13: Here’s how to get free rewards

WABetaInfo noted that WhatsApp will inform the users about the launch of the feature by posting a new story in the Status section of the app. Beta testers of the WhatsApp Business app will be able to see the story first. Also Read: ABG Shipyard Bank Fraud: Who owns the company, timeline of case, and all you need to know

Live TV

#mute