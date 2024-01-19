WhatsApp Brings New Features To Channels Including Voice Notes, Polls, And More

New Delhi: WhatsApp has added several new features to its one-way broadcasting tool, Channels. The new features include voice notes, multiple administrations, and the option to share status and conduct polls, as revealed by Mark Zuckerburg on Wednesday. All of these new features aim at providing users with additional ways to interact with WhatsApp Channels.

Zuckerberg expressed excitement about these additions, stating that it's particularly beneficial because they need assistance in settling a debate. They also initiated a poll on their Channel asking for votes on the 'best game of all time.'

The new features of WhatsApp which would be available globally includes:

-Voice Updates: Through this anticipated feature, the Channel admins will be able to send voice notes to engage in a better way with followers. WhatsApp notes that the platform already sees a remarkable exchange of 7 billion voice notes daily and this addition will elevate voice notes to a prominent communication format for Channels.

-Polls: Channels now have the capability to generate polls internally. This functionality allows Channel administrators to directly gather insights and preferences from their audience. Through the use of Polls, WhatsApp empowers users to create brief questions and provide various answer options turning individuals from passive viewers into active participants.

-Share to Status: Users can effortlessly share interesting updates from their preferred Channels to their WhatsApp Status, expanding the information to their personal network. This allows users to stay updated on subjects of interest, and channel creators can witness natural growth through recommendations passed along by word of mouth.

-Multiple Admins: By introducing Multiple Admins feature WhatsApp Channels is enhancing group administration. With the capability to have up to 16 administrators, the platform allows users to streamline communication within channels. This ensures the smooth and timely sharing of pertinent information, making it simpler for users to stay updated on the latest developments.

The latest features of WhatsApp Channels have garnered 500 million monthly active users. Profiles of notable figures like Vijay Deverakonda and Katrina Kaif as well as brands like Mumbai Indians, Mercedes F1, and Netflix, are now part of this platform.

WhatsApp Channels allows users to receive important updates from individuals and organizations privately, keeping them separate from their personal chats. This feature is alike to Instagram's broadcast feature.