WhatsApp Business to get Premium subscription plan: Here's what it means

New Delhi: WhatsApp is reportedly developing a subscription scheme for its business app. This new membership package will grant users access to a slew of previously unavailable features within the app. According to WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp Premium membership plan would allow WhatsApp's Business app customers to connect up to ten devices using the same WhatsApp number. Users will also be able to rename each of these devices separately so that they can be easily identified. This quantity is now limited to four devices across WhatsApp's apps on various platforms.

Furthermore, WhatsApp Premium will allow users to construct a one-of-a-kind personalised business link. While businesses may already utilise short links to enable customers to contact them by opening a link that includes their phone number, WhatsApp Premium will allow business accounts to build a custom URL, such as wa.me/contact (name of business). As a result, WhatsApp users will be able to easily recognise and communicate with business accounts.

"It is not a username, but it is unique," the blog site explained. "The custom short link will always access a distinct business conversation."

The blog also mentions WhatsApp Premium as an optional feature. This means that WhatsApp Business account holders will not be obliged to pay for and enjoy the plan's advantages. Instead, customers can choose it if they want to take use of the benefits included in this plan.

In terms of availability, the blog site states that this functionality is being developed for WhatsApp Business' Desktop, Android, and iOS apps and will be available to users in the future. Meanwhile, the Meta-owned messaging app is anticipated to offer new features to WhatsApp Premium, making it more appealing to users. Pricing has yet to be determined.

Separately, WhatsApp is developing a feature that would allow users to leave a group quietly. According to a separate blog post, when this functionality is implemented, only group admins will be notified when a member leaves the group.

