WhatsApp Business to let users have shopping experience from chat window; Check updates

New Delhi: WhatsApp Business will soon be rolling out a new feature to let users shop for goods and services right from the chat window. The feature is currently under development, said a Mashable report.

As part of the new feature, all the WhatsApp business account users would be directly able to provide product catalogues to their customers from within the chat window. A shopping button will be added on WhatsApp which will be rolled out in India soon.

According to Mashable, the shopping button will let users add items to a cart, and check out from within the WhatsApp chat. This new feature is reportedly aimed towards aiding small businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Recently, WhatsApp also announced that it will now charge businesses for some services on the WhatsApp Business app. Facebook hasn`t yet revealed the pricing details. But, what this means is that businesses will have to pay for certain services. WhatsApp for Business app, however, will continue to remain free for end-users.

WhatsApp to add face unlock support on Android

In another development, WhatsApp is preparing to bring support for face unlock feature on Android devices, according to WABetainfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp in Beta.

The new feature will be very helpful for Pixel 4 users as the device comes without a fingerprint sensor and only supports facial recognition. Once this feature comes, the "fingerprint lock" settings will be renamed to the more general "biometric lock".

The settings are likely to be based on Android`s BiometricPrompt API, which allows apps to use biometric unlock for authentication. Face unlocking has already been on iOS for some time now, which makes sense given the iPhone X first introduced FaceID back in 2017.

The social media app is also bringing a feature like Skype and Zoom where one can join the ongoing calls even if you have missed. This means when a user is busy and can`t join the video or voice call can join them later when the call is still ongoing.

WhatsApp has enabled multiple features like `Always Mute option`, a new Storage Usage UI along with accompanying tools as well as new Media Guidelines to its Android beta user base, said an IANS report.