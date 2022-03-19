WhatsApp Business users, Alert! App working on new feature to easily manage orders -- check how

New Delhi: If you are a WhatsApp Business app user, there’s good news. The messaging platform is reportedly working on a new feature called ‘Orders’ that will help you manage all your customers’ orders in one place. Currently, the ‘Orders’ feature for WhatsApp Business users is in the works, and the social media giant is expected to launch it for the public in the coming weeks.

According to WABetainfo, an online platform that tracks WhatsApp features, the messaging platform will integrate the ‘Orders’ functionality as a separate section within the WhatsApp Business app.

Users will be able to view and manage in one place using the new feature – saving money and time. WhatsApp will release the functionality for both Android and iOS. However, the company is expected to launch the feature first on iOS and then later on Android, according to media reports.

“All orders you have created for specific customers will be listed in this new section. It will be possible to create a new order by opening the chat share action menu: in this menu, a new option called “Orders" will be available, that allows inserting a title for the order, a price, and quantity, but this is also under development and news will be posted later," WABetaInfo said in its report. Also Read: Delhi: Workers who lost work due to construction ban to get Rs 5,000 assistance

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has now allowed users to change the font size in the device settings to have no effect on the WhatsApp conversation fonts. So, if you find the fonts to be too huge or too small for your purposes and want to modify them, WhatsApp includes a feature that allows you to do so. Also Read: India's oil imports from US to rise, amid criticism for Russian purchases

