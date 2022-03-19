हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

WhatsApp Business users, Alert! App working on new feature to easily manage orders -- check how

WhatsApp will integrate the ‘Orders’ functionality as a separate section within the WhatsApp Business app. 

WhatsApp Business users, Alert! App working on new feature to easily manage orders -- check how

New Delhi: If you are a WhatsApp Business app user, there’s good news. The messaging platform is reportedly working on a new feature called ‘Orders’ that will help you manage all your customers’ orders in one place. Currently, the ‘Orders’ feature for WhatsApp Business users is in the works, and the social media giant is expected to launch it for the public in the coming weeks. 

According to WABetainfo, an online platform that tracks WhatsApp features, the messaging platform will integrate the ‘Orders’ functionality as a separate section within the WhatsApp Business app. 

Users will be able to view and manage in one place using the new feature – saving money and time. WhatsApp will release the functionality for both Android and iOS. However, the company is expected to launch the feature first on iOS and then later on Android, according to media reports. 

“All orders you have created for specific customers will be listed in this new section. It will be possible to create a new order by opening the chat share action menu: in this menu, a new option called “Orders" will be available, that allows inserting a title for the order, a price, and quantity, but this is also under development and news will be posted later," WABetaInfo said in its report. Also Read: Delhi: Workers who lost work due to construction ban to get Rs 5,000 assistance

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has now allowed users to change the font size in the device settings to have no effect on the WhatsApp conversation fonts. So, if you find the fonts to be too huge or too small for your purposes and want to modify them, WhatsApp includes a feature that allows you to do so. Also Read: India's oil imports from US to rise, amid criticism for Russian purchases

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsappWhatsApp Business appBusiness AppMessaging app
Next
Story

Want to change WhatsApp font size? Here's how to do it

Must Watch

PT15M20S

Pakistan: Imran Khan's government in trouble, meeting of party leaders convened