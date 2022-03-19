Delhi: Workers who lost work due to construction ban to get Rs 5,000 assistance

New Delhi: In a bid to provide financial assistance to workers who lost jobs due to the ongoing construction ban, the Delhi government has decided to provide Rs 5000 to such workers. The government had announced a ban on construction activities in 2021 with the aim to tame the rising pollution in the capital city.

A total of 83,183 construction workers will receive monetary assistance from the Delhi government. According to the government officials, the funds will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of the workers.

In 2021, the government had also disbursed a pollution subsistence grant worth Rs 245 crore to 4,91,488 workers registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB).

This time around, construction workers registered with the DBOCWWB before November 24, 2021, will be eligible for receiving the funds directly to their bank accounts, according to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

It is important to note that the government had announced the ban on construction activities on November 24, 2021. The government is now expected to distribute Rs 41.9 crore to the remaining 83,000 workers.

According to Delhi government estimates, there are roughly about 1.1 million

construction workers in the capital city. However, only 850,000 are registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. Also Read: Aadhaar Card Update: Change old photo on Aadhaar in simple steps, check how

Meanwhile, Sisodia has requested the construction workers to complete their bank amendment on the official e-district website. The process can be done free of cost, and once the applications are processed, they will receive the money in the next payment cycle. Upon completing the registeration, construction workers receive several benefits offered by the Delhi government. Also Read: Want to change WhatsApp font size? Here's how to do it

Live TV

#mute