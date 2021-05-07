WhatsApp chat migration: THIS feature will transfer chats between synced devices

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has started testing chat migration features between Android and iOS devices which will allow users to transfer their WhatsApp chats from an Android device to an iOS one, and vice versa.

According to WABetaInfo, the messaging platform will display a notification with a message that reads, “Syncing with WhatsApp on another device” which will appear after the WhatsApp chats are migrated to another device.

As both the devices will be synced, some chat functions will work on both the devices and other features such as chat actions such as pinning a chat or starring a message will work on both the devices. However, some features will not work on the synced devices, WABetaInfo reported.

The features which will not work include deleting chats or deleting a specific message. The upcoming is still under development as that will have more changes later on.

