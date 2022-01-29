WhatsApp chief said THIS about launching an iPad app

New Delhi: For a long time, WhatsApp users have urged the firm to provide a native iPad app. So far, the Meta-owned messaging app has ruled out the prospect of an iPad app. But that could change soon, as WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart has mentioned the potential of releasing an iPad app.

In an interview with The Verge, WhatsApp's CEO stated that consumers had long requested an iPad app, and the business would be delighted to provide it. "We'd be delighted to do it," Cathcart stated.

Though the WhatsApp CEO would not commit to a launch date, he did state that the business now possessed the underlying technology required for such an app to function. "We did a lot of effort on the technology for supporting many devices," the WhatsApp CEO stated, referring to the company's much-anticipated multi-device capabilities, which was released last year in a limited public beta test. And now that the company's desktop and online apps can sync devices without the primary device having internet connectivity, the next obvious step would be to expand the same functionalities to a tablet form size.

"With the multi-device feature enabled, I can turn off my phone or lose my network connection and still get messages on my PC." It would be critical for a tablet app to be able to utilise the app even if your phone was turned off. So the basic technology exists," Cathcart explained.

WhatsApp is already available on iPhones, the web, and PC, but an app created exclusively for the iPad form factor is still absent. Though sources have long claimed that the corporation is working on an iPad-specific app, little evidence has emerged to imply that such an app is in the works at the company. However, the WhatsApp CEO now claims that the company's multi-device capacity established over the last year has opened the path for an iPad app.

Having said that, no launch date has been announced. As a result, you may have to wait quite some time for the app.

