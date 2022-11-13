WhatsApp Communities feature now available in India for iOS, Android; Check how to create WhatsApp Community

WhatsApp has recently launched two big features/updates for its users - WhatsApp community and increasing the number of participants in a group to 1024. WhatsApp has said that users will be able to club up to 20 WhatsApp groups together to form a community. Now the community feature has been rolled out in India. WhatsApp users in India can now create communities and the same will be visible on the top left of the app as seen in the picture below.

If you want to create a WhatsApp Community, follow these steps:

> Tap on the community symbol on the top left (left of the chats option)

> Tap on 'New Community' - you will see the option - Start Your Community

> Tap on 'Get Started' option at the bottom

> Write a Community Name and fill in the description

> Tap on the forward/next arrow on the bottom right side

> Now you will see two options - Create a new group and Add an existing group

> If you already have multiple groups to add to this, click on add existing group

> You will see a list of groups - select from among them

> Tap on the forward/next arrow on the bottom right side

> That's it, your community will now be visible under the 'Community' option

For those who don't know, Communities are designed to integrate multiple related groups within bigger organizations of people, such as a neighbourhood or a workplace. The WhatsApp group allows users to have everyone join a single conversation and helps to connect with family and friends, whereas Communities helps to bring all related groups into one place, connect with schools, neighbourhoods, camps and more, and keep everyone in the loop with the announcement group. So simply put, a group is a forum of individuals while a community is a group of groups.