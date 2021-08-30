WhatsApp Happy Janmashtami 2021 Stickers: Here’s how to download it on Android and iOS

Today is Krishna Janmashtami and WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging apps to send wishes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

August 30 is seen as the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, which is celebrated as Janmashtami 2021 – a festival that remains incomplete without the exchanging of wishes and greetings.

WhatsApp comes with creative messages and wishes to friends, coworkers and family in the form of images, stickers and GIFs. When it comes to celebrating Janmashtami in style, here’s how you can choose the right kind of stickers to bring a smile to the faces of your friends and family.

Here’s how to download Janmashtami 2021 WhatsApp stickers:

Step 1) Go to WhatsApp on your iPhone or your Android smartphone and then head towards the chat option and tap on the sticker button.

Step 2) Now get the installed stickers in this section, with an Add (+) button on the right. Tap this button to go to the built-in sticker store for WhatsApp.

Step 3) Now check the list of stickers and if you couldn’t see an apt sticker pack, you will have to tap the “Get more stickers” option on this page. This is only for Android users.

Step 4) Then go to the Google Play Store. For iOS users, you will have to visit the App Store and search for stickers manually.

Step 5) Search for ‘Janmashtami stickers for WhatsApp’ and download a relevant pack after checking the permissions.

Step 6) Open the pack and tap the option to add the pack to WhatsApp, after which you can use the same to share stickers with your friends, family and coworkers to wish them on the occasion of Janmashtami 2021.

