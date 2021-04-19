WhatsApp in Pink is a virus! Avoid these Apk files or lose your WhatsApp access

New Delhi: Lately a lot of people have been talking about a virus link which claims to turn WhatsApp in pink colour and comes with new features.

If you too have come across such a link, cyber experts have warned that you must not fall prey to such viruses. According to cyber security experts, clicking on the link claiming to be an official update from WhatsApp may get your phone hacked. Not only that, users might also lose access to their WhatsApp.

"Beware of WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in whatsapp groups with an APK download link. Don't click any link with the name of #WhatsappPink. Complete access to your phone will be lost," cyber security expert Rajshekhar Rajaharia posted on social media platforms.

Beware of @WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in #WhatsApp groups with an APK download link. Don't click any link with the name of WhatsApp Pink. Complete access to your phone will be lost. Share with All..#InfoSec #Virus @IndianCERT @internetfreedom @jackerhack @sanjg2k1 pic.twitter.com/KbbtK536F2 — Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) April 17, 2021

Several WhatsApp users were seen sharing the malicious link.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp confirmed to news agency PTI, saying, "Anyone can get an unusual, uncharacteristic or suspicious message on any service, including email, and anytime that happens we strongly encourage everyone to use caution before responding or engaging. On WhatsApp in particular, we also recommend that people use the tools that we provide within the app to send us a report, report a contact or block contact.”