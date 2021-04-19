हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

WhatsApp in Pink is a virus! Avoid these Apk files or lose your WhatsApp access

Several WhatsApp users were seen sharing the malicious link that promised to turn their WhatsApp into pink colour.

WhatsApp in Pink is a virus! Avoid these Apk files or lose your WhatsApp access

New Delhi: Lately a lot of people have been talking about a virus link which claims to turn WhatsApp in pink colour and comes with new features.

If you too have come across such a link, cyber experts have warned that you must not fall prey to such viruses. According to cyber security experts, clicking on the link claiming to be an official update from WhatsApp may get your phone hacked. Not only that, users might also lose access to their WhatsApp.

"Beware of WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in whatsapp groups with an APK download link. Don't click any link with the name of #WhatsappPink. Complete access to your phone will be lost," cyber security expert Rajshekhar Rajaharia posted on social media platforms.

Several WhatsApp users were seen sharing the malicious link.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp confirmed to news agency PTI, saying, "Anyone can get an unusual, uncharacteristic or suspicious message on any service, including email, and anytime that happens we strongly encourage everyone to use caution before responding or engaging. On WhatsApp in particular, we also recommend that people use the tools that we provide within the app to send us a report, report a contact or block contact.”

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsappWhatsApp India
Next
Story

Samsung to launch Galaxy A22 soon: Check prices, specifications and more

Must Watch

PT15M58S

Corona Warriors fighting every moment to save the lives of others