WhatsApp Independence Day Stickers: Here’s how to send August 15 stickers on WhatsApp

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today with much fanfare amid the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the best ways to celebrate this special day is to send WhatsApp wishes to your near and dear ones. There is no specific Independence Day sticker on WhatsApp but you can easily download third-party stickers on Android and iOS.

Here’s how to add and share Independence Day stickers on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and type ‘Independence Day WhatsApp stickers’ in the search bar to import readymade WhatsApp stickers for the 75th Independence Day. Besides that, you can also search for interesting stickers by typing ‘15 August WhatsApp Stickers’ in the search bar. iPhone users can use Sticker.ly.

Step 2: Select the sticker pack apps. Try Independence Day Stickers by Skyperal Infotech inc and Happy Independence Day Sticker for WhatsApp by Ramdev Developer. Click on the Install button.

Step 3: After the sticker app is installed, open it and click on the ‘Open Stickers packs’ option.

Step 4: Then you will get a list of Independence Day sticker packs. Choose the ones that you want to use and click on the ‘Plus’ icon on the right side of every sticker pack to add it to your collection.

Step 5: The app will show several options including WhatsApp wherein these sticker packs can be added. Click on WhatsApp to add these sticker packs to the messaging app.

Step 6: Confirm and tap on the ‘Add’ option. You can see the sticker packs in the Sticker section inside WhatsApp.

Here’s how to share Independence Day GIFs:

Besides sharing stickers, WhatsApp users can use GIFs with their friends, family and colleagues to convey their Independence Day wishes.

Step 1: Open the chat in WhatsApp.

Step 2: Click on the Sticker icon on the right side of the chat bar.

Step 3: Now tap on the GIF option.

Step 4: Next, click on the Magnifying lens option that is placed towards the left side of the GIF button.

Step 5: Type Independence Day or August 15 in the search bar.

Step 6: Tap on the GIF that you want to share and then tap on the Send icon.

