WhatsApp Introduces Channels Feature Enabling Users To Share Content Through Status Updates

New Delhi: WhatsApp, owned by Meta has introduced a significant update to its Channels feature to boost user engagement and competitiveness in the messaging app market. Users can now share channel posts through their status updates offering a fresh way to engage with content on the platform.

Following the introduction of four new channel-related features including some previously tested in beta versions, WhatsApp has expanded its capabilities. The update has now been officially rolled out for both Android and iOS versions after successful testing. (Also Read: Google Plans Renaming AI Chatbot Bard To Gemini: Report)

Users are familiar with sharing channel posts in individual or group chats but this update emphasizes the option to share them through status updates. The official announcement was made on the channel page a few days ago although the feature might have been available for a few days before the announcement, as per Android Police reports. (Also Read: Deepfake Video Scam: Company Loses $25.6 Million As Virtual Avatar Of CFO Orders Money Transfers)

WhatsApp provides instructions on its FAQ page for posting a Channel update on the Status page, guiding users on Android, iOS, and Web/desktop apps. For Android devices, the process involves long-pressing the chosen post, tapping the right-facing arrow on the top right and accessing the Forward to screen where Status is prominently featured alongside frequently contacted individuals and recent chats.

Although the feature is currently accessible on mobile platforms, there is an expectation for it to be integrated into WhatsApp Web. Currently, on the stable version of WhatsApp Web, users can only share channel posts with groups or contacts, but potential changes are anticipated in future updates.

WhatsApp's ongoing development, highlighted by features like Channels demonstrates its dedication to staying competitive in the dynamic realm of messaging apps. Acquired by Meta/Facebook in 2014, WhatsApp has experienced substantial growth defying early predictions of decline and showcasing its ability to adapt to evolving user requirements.