Google Plans Renaming AI Chatbot Bard To Gemini: Report

New Delhi: Google introduced a new image generation feature for its AI chatbot Bard recently. This functionality is similar to Microsoft's Copilot which enables users to generate AI-created images by providing text prompts to the chatbot. There are reports suggesting that Google intends to rename its chatbot Bard to Gemini, mirroring Microsoft's rebranding of its AI chatbot Bing to Copilot.

Dylan Roussel, a developer on X platform (formerly Twitter), shared a recently discovered changelog from Google. The changelog reportedly outlines upcoming updates for the AI chatbot Google Bard. As per the provided screenshot these updates are scheduled for release on February 7, and among the changes is the replacement of the name Bard with Gemini. (Also Read: Happy Birthday: Facebook Turns 20; Mark Zuckerberg Celebrates By Sharing Reel On Instagram)

Google added a new changelog for Bard, and — oh boy — it's a big one!



The availability in Canada is awesome! That said I don't really understand the limitations with the app. That's disappointing as someone who lives in Europe.



This decision is in line with Google's strategy to incorporate its LLM model Gemini across various products. Gemini serves as the AI model powering Bard indicating that Google may be opting to promote its AI model Gemini more broadly. (Also Read: Deepfake Video Scam: Company Loses $25.6 Million As Virtual Avatar Of CFO Orders Money Transfers)

In addition to the name change, the changelog screenshot suggests that Google is considering the introduction of a paid 'Advanced' tier featuring Gemini Ultra. Similar to OpenAI's subscription model for its advanced large language model GPT-4, Google is reportedly planning to offer an upgraded version of Gemini at a fee.

This enhanced version is expected to bring improved multi-modal capabilities, enhanced coding support, and the ability to explore and analyze files and documents more extensively. Furthermore, the release of Gemini is extending to include Canada, marking its first availability in the country since the initial launch.

Last year, Google introduced its LLM model called Gemini, comprising three versions: Gemini Nano, Gemini Pro, and Gemini Ultra. Google claims that its LLM model can handle intricate tasks such as logical reasoning, coding, interpreting nuanced instructions, and engaging in creative collaboration.

Google has intentions to release a specialized Gemini application for mobile users. The Gemini app, designed by Google, allows users to leverage Google AI for tasks like learning, writing, and planning directly on their smartphones. This app will integrate with other Google services such as Gmail, Maps, and YouTube. Android users will have a standalone app for Gemini, while iOS users might access it through the Google app.

As per a leaked Google changelog, the Gemini app is expected to have limited availability which would be accessible only on specific devices. The app will also feature support for additional languages like Japanese, Korean, and English covering most parts of the world, excluding certain European countries and regions.

Google has future plans to incorporate more countries and languages into the Gemini app. It's essential to highlight that while Google has not officially confirmed these details, significant announcements are anticipated later this week.