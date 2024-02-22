New Delhi: WhatsApp has introduced four additional text formatting features to enhance user communication. These new options, including bulleted and numbered lists, block quotes, and inline code, aim to facilitate the organization and clarity of messages. Users can now effectively structure their texts, simplifying the readability of extensive content.

The development of these formatting options has been ongoing and they are now accessible on WhatsApp for Android, iOS, Web, and Mac, along with support for Channels. They complement the existing bold, italic, strikethrough, and monospace formats that were already accessible to all WhatsApp users. (Also Read: Artificial Intelligence To Save More Time For Chartered Accountants, says ICAI Prez)

Here's how you can utilize this feature:

Bulleted lists: This feature allows you to include bullet points in your messages, making it convenient for organizing items like shopping lists. Simply start your text with a "-" symbol followed by a space.

Numbered lists: Similar to bulleted lists but with numbers, this format is useful for listing items in a specific order, such as instructions. Begin with one or two digits, followed by a period and a space, like "1. ".

Block quotes: This feature enables users to highlight text within longer messages. To use it, precede the text you want to highlight with the ">" symbol followed by a space.

Inline code: Useful for coders and for emphasizing specific information, this format requires wrapping your text with the "" symbol, like this`.

The introduction of these new formatting options represents a significant step forward for WhatsApp users. By providing tools for creating bulleted and numbered lists, block quotes, and inline code, WhatsApp is empowering its users to communicate more effectively and express themselves with greater clarity.