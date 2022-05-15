WhatsApp is bringing rich link previews for the text status update

New Delhi: WhatsApp is now working on generating rich link previews while sharing a link to a text status update. This will undoubtedly assist both the sender and the recipient in checking the previews before opening or reading the complete communication. The testing is currently being done on the iOS platform, but it may be extended to Android users as well. When sharing a link to text status updates on WhatsApp beta for Android, there is already a preview, but it is not a rich preview.

"WhatsApp creates a rich preview by including extra information in the shared link. In the future, WhatsApp intends to deliver improved link previews. At a later point, WhatsApp will undoubtedly offer the same feature to WhatsApp beta for Android and Desktop," noted WABetaInfo.

In other developments, WhatsApp has been discovered working on small tweaks to the status update page. WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp tracker, discovered that the firm has moved the emoji, text, and background colour options from the footer of the status update page to the right top corner. This has no effect on users, however some of you may find it weird when you first notice it.

The second update is about WhatsApp communications that have vanished. WhatsApp is working on a fresh introduction to disappearing messages, which will be delivered in a future version, after developing a feature that allows customers to arrange numerous chats to disappear at once (available at a later date).

"We can see a header graphic concerning fading messages and three icons," WABetaInfo explains. "But let's focus on the last one: the bookmark image about keeping disappearing messages even after they expire. Because the new introduction emphasises the option to retain deleting messages, WhatsApp users will be unable to see it because this feature is still unavailable. You should expect this introduction to come after the debut of the feature to prevent messages from disappearing in a future update," he added.