WhatsApp Is Testing New UI For Its Status Bar And Channel Ownership Transfer Feature

New Delhi: Meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp is testing a redesigned User Interface (UI) for its status bar. This updated UI combines a status preview and channel list, allowing users to view them without opening separate sections. The testing phase is underway on Android smartphones, with an update expected soon for iPhones. Additionally, WhatsApp is also trialing a new feature for its Channels tool.

The latest version of WhatsApp (v2.24.4.23) introduces a revamped status bar, now accessible in the beta version. Described as an experimental addition by WABetaInfo, this feature aims to enhance the user experience by facilitating clearer differentiation between stories and channels. Notably, the updated UI streamlines the process for users to subscribe to or access specific channels with greater ease. (Also Read: Google Launches Second Fund Worth 10Mn Dollars For Ukraine–Based Startups)

WhatsApp provides access to its beta version for Android through the Google Play Store and for iPhones through the App Store. The company's move provides early access to upcoming features for enthusiasts. It will also help the company in evaluating new features before releasing them to the wider public.

WhatsApp, one of the most used social messaging platforms with over 5 billion active users, is also testing out some new features for its Channels tool, which allows for one-way broadcasting of updates. (Also Read: You Can Now Remix YouTube Music Videos In Shorts - Here's How!)

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has introduced a new capability in its latest beta release (version 2.24.4.22) for Android, enabling channel owners to transfer ownership to another user. Nevertheless, it's worth noting that this feature is currently exclusive to WhatsApp's beta version.