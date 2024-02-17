New Delhi: In a recent update, YouTube has announced a new feature that allows users to "remix" their music videos directly within Shorts. This move is seen as a strategic step to enhance its competitive edge against TikTok. Notably, YouTube had introduced similar tools like Collab and fun effects on Shorts last year indicating a continuous effort to innovate and attract users in the short-form video landscape.

“Today, we’re helping you take it to a whole new level with the ability to remix a music video on Shorts, unlocking even more ways to connect and get creative with your favourite artists and their music on YouTube,” said company in a statement.

How to Remix videos in Shorts

Users can access this feature by tapping "Remix" while watching a video on YouTube enabling them to choose from four options: Sound, Green Screen, Cut, and Collab. (Also Read: Elon Musk's X Bans Over 2 Lakh Accounts In India For Policy Violations)

“Take just the sound from the video and use it in your Short, making a perfect soundtrack for your upcoming trip to Nashville that happens to be this weekend,” stated YouTube. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Price Drop In India: You Can Get Rs 3,000 Instant Discount On Flipkart)

YouTube introduces the option to create Shorts alongside videos, enabling users and their friends to choreograph alongside their favorite artists. Users now have the ability to use videos as backgrounds for their Shorts allowing them to capture their real-time reactions while listening to content for the first time.

“On YouTube, you can watch the music video on repeat, check out other Shorts that have been created from the same song by fellow fans, and discover deep catalog cuts from your favourite artists and relive those moments by remixing them as your own,” informed the company.

Daily views of YouTube Shorts have surpassed 50 billion. (With IANS Inputs)