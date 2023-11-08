WhatsApp Likely To Launch Ads In Status And Channels

New Delhi: Instant messaging app and Meta-owned WhatsApp may launch ads in its Status feature, as hinted by the company's head, Will Cathcart. In an interview, Cathcart revealed that the ads would be visible in the Status section, similar to stories, and in the newly introduced feature of the app, Channels.

Ads Will Not Appear In User's Chat Inboxes

He also unveiled that these ads will not appear in users' primary chat inboxes. The company's decision to include ads in WhatsApp comes after persistent rumors about Meta's plans to monetize the platform. (Also Read: Are You Under 40? You Have A Chance To Earn Rs 26 Lakh; Read Details)

Is Meta Testing Status Ads?

A representative from Meta has clarified that they are not currently testing Status ads in any country. Unlike other platforms of the company like Instagram, WhatsApp has maintained an ad-free environment since its acquisition by Mark Zuckerberg in 2014. (Also Read: 27-Year-Old Vegetable Vendor Turns Cyber-Thug, Earns Rs 21 Cr In Just Six Months)

WhatsApp Business Users

As per the experts, the move comes amidst significant growth in the usage of WhatsApp Business, a separate service tailored for companies. Its monthly active users have surged from 50 million in 2020 to over 200 million this month.

Mark Zuckerberg has expressed Meta's intention to leverage WhatsApp Business for seamless advertising across Facebook and Instagram, eliminating the need for a Facebook account.

With the app's upcoming feature enabling companies to post ads directly from WhatsApp to other platforms, introducing ads in Status and channels seems to be the next step in the platform's evolution. Despite concerns, Cathcart emphasized that users' primary chat experience will remain ad-free.