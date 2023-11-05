Are You Under 40? You Have A Chance To Earn Rs 26 Lakh; Read Details

New Delhi: Italy's southern Calabria region is offering a unique and attractive chance to individuals who want to earn money and explore a new place. The country is giving financial support to individuals who want to earn money by residing in the place. They can make a fresh start by residing in its picturesque villages to get the money.

But here is the catch? Yes, you read it right. You have to meet certain eligibility criteria for the same.

Age Limit

Age Limit

You must be below 40 years of age.

Start Living Within 90 Days

Start Living Within 90 Days

You will be ready to kickstart your new life within 90 days of your application's approval.

You Can Start Your Business

Not only will you receive financial incentives to live in this area, but you'll also be encouraged to establish your own business.

About Calabria

Calabria, often referred to as Italy's "toe," is renowned for its coastal beauty and majestic mountains. In recent years, the region has witnessed a decline in its population, raising concerns among local communities.

To address this issue and inject new life into these villages, Calabria has initiated this extraordinary plan.

Money

As part of the program, young individuals with an eagerness to work and contribute to the local economy will receive monthly financial incentives for three years, with potential earnings of up to 26.48 lakh rupees.

Incentive To Start Business

Moreover, if you're interested in launching a new business in the area, you could receive a lump sum of the incentive amount upfront.

Several popular entrepreneurial ventures, such as restaurants, shops, bed and breakfasts, and hotels, are being encouraged by local authorities.

Gianluca Gallo, one of the trailblazers of this initiative, highlights that the primary goal of the program is to boost the local economy and infuse new life into the communities.

Budget Allotment

The budget allocated for this project is approximately 6.31 crores, and the program is expected to launch in the coming weeks. Notably, over 75 percent of Calabria's municipalities have populations of fewer than 5,000 residents.

This unique program aims to provide financial support while also offering a chance for young entrepreneurs to experience the charm and culture of Calabria.