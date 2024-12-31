WhatsApp Reverse Image Search Feature: WhatsApp, a Meta-owned platform, is likely to roll out a reverse image search feature for WhatsApp Web users through Google. This highly anticipated addition will enable users to verify the authenticity of photos and help combat the spread of misinformation. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is currently in beta testing for Android. Moreover, it will soon be available for WhatsApp Web users as well.

In simpler words, the reverse image search functionality allows users to upload photos directly to Google for verification if they receive a suspicious image. The new functionality will allow users to put a picture in search and then search engines find the places where that particular picture has been uploaded or any similar pictures that resemble it.

However, the feature is currently not visible so beta testers will not be able to try it out. There is no word on if the Meta-owned platform is developing a similar feature for its iOS app.

How To Use Reverse Image Search Feature

Step 1: Tap on the image you want to search within the WhatsApp chat interface.

Step 2: In the image viewing interface, tap the three-dot menu button in the top right corner to open the options menu.

Step 3: From the menu, select the reverse image search option.

Step 4: Google will automatically begin processing the image for a reverse search.

Step 5: The reverse image search will check Google’s vast database to see if the image has appeared elsewhere online or is associated with any false claims.

Conclusion:

A popular messaging platform WhatsApp has often been a channel for the spread of fake or misleading information among its millions of users. By providing this built-in tool, WhatsApp is enabling users to navigate the digital world more efficiently, helping them spot deceptive content and curb the spread of misinformation.