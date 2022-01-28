WhatsApp may bring restoration of group chat invite links, new animations, redesigned media picker

New Delhi: On smartphones and Windows devices, WhatsApp has been seen testing, developing, and rolling out new features. According to a source, WhatsApp for Android is now beta testing the ability to reinstate group chats if the messaging app has accidentally disabled them. According to another rumor, the instant messaging service is now testing a revamped media picker for its mobile app. Furthermore, according to a third rumor, WhatsApp is currently beta testing new animations for its desktop client.

According to WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp features tracker, Meta's messaging programme blocks certain group discussions if it considers them to be in violation of the service's Terms of Service. Due to end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp cannot view the content of the group, but it removes groups when it receives numerous reports from different users. If a group's name or description is suspect, the instant messaging programme may disable it.

Users will be unable to send messages or invite others to join a group chat once it has been disabled. According to a screenshot included in the report, the group invite link is also removed in such circumstances. If the group was accidentally disabled, WhatsApp can reactivate the group invite link and re-enable the group. It's included in the beta 2.22.4.5 release for WhatApp for Android.

According to another scoop from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is presently testing a new media picker menu internally. There will be two tabs in the revised menu: Recent and Gallery. Only when users share media – pictures, GIFs, and videos — using the in-app camera will this change show. Because the functionality is still being tested, it is expected to be released in the near future.

Finally, according to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is now beta testing new animations for its desktop version. With the WhatsApp for desktop beta UWP 2.2203.3.0 release, the new animations are now available. The settings icon receives a new animation, and there's another animation when users browse between different settings in the app, according to the report's screenshot. According to the article, since WhatsApp is introducing little animations with beta upgrades, future versions may include additional animations as well.

