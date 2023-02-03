WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Pin Messages Within Chats, Group

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to pin messages within chats and groups. The feature is useful as it will allow users to pin important messages to the top of the chat, reports WABetaInfo. If a message is pinned and the recipient is using an old version of the application, then the app will show a message in the conversation to ask to upgrade to the latest version available on the store.

Moreover, pinned messages will improve organisation in the groups which receive a lot of messages, by allowing users to easily access important messages. The ability to pin messages within chats and groups is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report said.



On Thursday, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature which will allow users to create calling shortcuts. The feature will be helpful for users who frequently make calls to the same person and do not want to go through the same process again-and-again, that is, opening the application and searching for the contact every time.