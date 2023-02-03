topStoriesenglish2569256
NewsTechnology
WHATSAPP

WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Pin Messages Within Chats, Group

The ability to pin messages within chats and groups is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 06:11 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Pin Messages Within Chats, Group

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to pin messages within chats and groups. The feature is useful as it will allow users to pin important messages to the top of the chat, reports WABetaInfo. If a message is pinned and the recipient is using an old version of the application, then the app will show a message in the conversation to ask to upgrade to the latest version available on the store.

Moreover, pinned messages will improve organisation in the groups which receive a lot of messages, by allowing users to easily access important messages. The ability to pin messages within chats and groups is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report said.

On Thursday, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature which will allow users to create calling shortcuts. The feature will be helpful for users who frequently make calls to the same person and do not want to go through the same process again-and-again, that is, opening the application and searching for the contact every time.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!