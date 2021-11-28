WhatsApp Message Reaction: Here's what you need to know

New Delhi: WhatsApp has long been rumoured to be working on a feature called Message Reaction. Once enabled, WhatsApp users will be able to answer a message shared with them using a set of emojis rather than merely responding with a text message.

This feature is made for WhatsApp's Android and iOS apps, and it is similar to what Facebook (now Meta) already offers on Instagram and Facebook Messenger. Reports have surfaced in the last few weeks detailing the messaging app's work in implementing this functionality. A new study looks at how Message Reactions would work in group conversations.

Message Reactions will be available in both group and individual conversations, as we already know. Members of the group will now be able to know who reacted to a message simply by reading the reaction information, according to WABetaInfo. Users will receive a pop-up option when they press on the Message Reaction in a group.

This menu will feature an All tab that will display all of the group members that shared a message reaction to a certain message and how they reacted to it. According to the report, WhatsApp users will be able to respond to a message only once and using a total of six emojis. They will also be able to customise the emojis that are available for Message Reaction by selecting their favourites from WhatsApp's emoji library.

The Reaction Info feature is being created for WhatsApp's iOS-based app, but the company is also intending to build it for its Android-based app, according to the report. However, no word on when this feature will be available in the messaging app's Android and iOS versions.

