WhatsApp multi-device feature to come soon: Here’s how it will work for users

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has been working on a lot of new features which will be launched at the end of this year.

One of the features is multi-device support which will allow users to use their account on more than a single device. This feature is aimed at helping those who work from home so that they can connect with their colleagues.

However, the company has not yet announced the exact date of the launch of the feature.

WhatsApp multi-device support

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon roll out multi-device support for desktop and web beta users. The multi-device feature will be available for beta users first and once the feature is properly tested, the stable version will be released.

The WhatsApp multi-device support will allow users to link devices without an active internet connection on the primary device. To see the latest update, one needs to update the platform to the latest version.

WhatsApp will further let users connect to four devices at one time but this is applicable only on phones. Users can eventually link WhatsApp app, WhatsApp desktop, WhatsApp web and Facebook portal.

WABetaInfo shared a screenshot of the upcoming feature along with a statement noting, “Make calls and send messages without connecting your phone. Use WhatsApp on up to 4 devices at the same time.”

