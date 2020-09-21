WhatsApp multiple devices feature in final stage of testing: Reports

New Delhi: Instant messaging app WhatsApp's new multiple devices feature has reached the final stage of testing, as per reports.

We had reported in May that the new testing feature that will allow users to link their WhatsApp account on multiple devices. In other words, WhatsApp users can have the same account in several devices.

Spotted first by WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp updates, users will not need an Internet connection on the main phone.

"So you can use WhatsApp Desktop when your phone is off, for example, or other devices. WhatsApp is actually planning a new modern UI for the desktop client, showing how the chat history is migrated from your device and that the process is end-to-end encrypted," WABetaInfo said.

However, the good news regarding the update is that while some features of multiple devices option are still not ready, some are ready.

The Facebook-owned last week doubled the number of participants in a video or voice call from four to eight people at a time on its platform. To access the new limit on WhatsApp calls, all participants in a call need to update to the latest version of WhatsApp available on iPhone or Android.