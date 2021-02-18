WhatsApp new Terms of Service to come on May 15: Here’s what it will clarify

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has already made a lot of noise, thanks to its controversial privacy policies where some users complained that this would eventually invade their privacy by giving Facebook access to their WhatsApp data.

This resulted in the delay of WhatsApp's new terms and policies. Now according to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s new Terms of Service will come into effect on May 15, 2021.

With the screenshots, the blog site explained the changes that the new policy will bring to the messaging platform and in the new WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.4.13, WhatsApp is working to improve the communication to the users with a new informative alert.

Through the screenshots, the company said that it can’t read or listen to users’ personal conversations as they are end-to-end encrypted. The company is also making it easier for users to chat with businesses. The website also noted that solution providers allow businesses to provide better service to their customers. However, chatting with businesses is optional.

In another screenshot, WhatsApp is planning to give all the details on how it functions and how it processes data, and how businesses manage users' data using Facebook’s tools. “The terms go into effect on May 15, 2021. Please accept these terms to continue using WhatsApp after this date,” WhatsApp wrote in the screenshot. That said, WhatsApp hasn’t made a formal announcement in this regard yet. So, all we can do for now is wait till the company makes an announcement in this regard.