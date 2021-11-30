WhatsApp not working? Here’s how to fix THIS bug

New Delhi: WhatsApp is a messaging app that is installed on practically every smartphone. WhatsApp upgrades are continually being sent out to keep its users engaged on the site. However, before installing the new WhatsApp beta update for Android and iOS, users should exercise caution. The reason for this is that it may exacerbate the WhatsApp crashing issue. WhatsApp crashes could be caused by a number of factors, including a bug. Are you aware of what you'll need to do if this happens? Are you aware of what you'll need to do to get WhatsApp working properly again?

The same was announced on WABetaInfo's Twitter account. "WhatsApp for Android and iOS keeps crashing: what to do? There may be several reasons why WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS keep crashing on your device. What can you do to use WhatsApp again?" it tweeted.WhatsApp has issued two new beta upgrades for Android and iOS this week, according to WABetaInfo: the 2.21.24.11 update for Android and the 2.21.240.14 build for iOS.

"Unfortunately, both updates introduce some critical bugs. About WhatsApp beta for iOS, after uploading a new status update or sending messages in group chats, WhatsApp instantly crashes. On WhatsApp beta for Android, WhatsApp keeps constantly crashing on Android 12 for some users when using the 2.21.24.11 update, so they cannot use WhatsApp at the moment," it said.

What to do in these situations?

For iOS beta testers who want to keep their chat history, there's a quick fix: users may use TestFlight > Downgrade to a previous beta version. Select WhatsApp Messenger (or WhatsApp Business) from the drop-down menu. Earlier builds > Install an older beta version.

If you use WhatsApp via the App Store, make a backup of your chat history before installing the new update so that you may reinstall WhatsApp and restore your chat history if something goes wrong.

Users on Android will have to manually delete the current beta version and install the previous one via APKMirror, although a backup of your chat history will be required to restore it. It should be mentioned that if you don't have a backup but need to test something and don't want to wait for a WhatsApp bug patch update, you can attempt downgrading the app using Android Debug Bridge on Android 10+ without losing your app data (and without root rights).

To do so, go to Phone Settings > Developer Options and enable USB debugging on your phone. If this setting isn't displayed, tap "Build Number" seven times in the "About Phone" Settings to make it visible.

Use a USB cable to connect your Android handset to your computer. Download the adb tools zip file and extract it to any folder on your computer. You need also paste the APK from the previous version, which you acquired from APKMirror, into the same folder.

To make the procedure easier, rename the downloaded APK to app.apk. Right-click on the same folder and choose "Open in Windows Terminal." To check if your device is connected, run "adb devices," then type the following instructions to downgrade WhatsApp:

adb push app.apk /data/local/tmp/app.apk

adb shell pm install -r -d /data/local/tmp/app.apk.

