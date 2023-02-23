topStoriesenglish2576407
WhatsApp Now Lets Users Search Settings on iOS Beta

The new search bar is present within the app settings section and is designed to allow users to easily navigate through the application's settings.

Last Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 06:00 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature that will allow users to filter app settings with a new search bar on iOS beta. The new feature is released to some beta testers after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.4.0.73 update from the TestFlight app, reports WABetaInfo.

The new search bar is present within the app settings section and is designed to allow users to easily navigate through the application's settings by searching for particular settings instead of scrolling through the list. (Also Read: "Delhi Airport Is Actually Punjab Airport": Ashneer Grover Slams IGIA- Here's Why)

With the new feature, users can type in the search bar what they are looking for and the application will display the matching results. The feature is helpful as it will save users time and effort, and will also be helpful for those who are not familiar with the app settings. (Also Read: Salaries in India Likely to go up by 10.3% in 2023)

The ability to filter settings by using the new search bar is currently available to some beta testers and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said. Earlier this week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature that will allow users to send photos with high quality on iOS beta.

