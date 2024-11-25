Advertisement
WHATSAPP

WhatsApp Outage: Users Face Message-Sending Issues On App, Web For Personal, Business Accounts

WhatsApp Down: The outage, impacting both personal and business accounts, has prevented users from connecting or sending messages via WhatsApp Web, leading to frustration and a surge of complaints on social media.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2024, 12:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
WhatsApp Outage: Users Face Message-Sending Issues On App, Web For Personal, Business Accounts File Photo

WhatsApp Down: WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, is experiencing global disruptions. Many users are reporting issues with accessing the Meta-owned WhatsApp Web version.

The outage, impacting both personal and business accounts, has prevented users from connecting or sending messages via WhatsApp Web, leading to frustration and a surge of complaints on social media. 

According to Downdetector, the online website performance tracking tool, approximately 57% of WhatsApp users have reported issues with WhatsApp Web, while 35% have experienced problems with the app. However, Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, has yet to issue an official statement regarding the cause of the disruption.

Meanwhile, the meta-owned platforms Facebook and Instagram were working fine, sighing relief to the people who constantly work on these social media platforms.  

Here's How Netizens Reacted  

 

