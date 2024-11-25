WhatsApp Outage: Users Face Message-Sending Issues On App, Web For Personal, Business Accounts
WhatsApp Down: The outage, impacting both personal and business accounts, has prevented users from connecting or sending messages via WhatsApp Web, leading to frustration and a surge of complaints on social media.
WhatsApp Down: WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, is experiencing global disruptions. Many users are reporting issues with accessing the Meta-owned WhatsApp Web version.
According to Downdetector, the online website performance tracking tool, approximately 57% of WhatsApp users have reported issues with WhatsApp Web, while 35% have experienced problems with the app. However, Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, has yet to issue an official statement regarding the cause of the disruption.
Meanwhile, the meta-owned platforms Facebook and Instagram were working fine, sighing relief to the people who constantly work on these social media platforms.
Here's How Netizens Reacted
Whatsapp Web is down on a monday morning? pic.twitter.com/O5xLzP8aEB— J (@Jahmu__) November 25, 2024
WhatsApp intern dun go scatter functioning code, because tell me why status sorting feature isn’t functioning properly.
Why do I have a post from 4hrs ago at the top and what is “Just now” doing down there? pic.twitter.com/AMhsvije7W — ShugaCoated Designer (@ShugaCoated4u) November 23, 2024
