हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

WhatsApp Reactions to get BIG update! More emojis, new features to make conversations more engaging

WhatsApp is preparing a 2.0 iteration of Reactions by bringing the ability to react with any emoji available.

WhatsApp Reactions to get BIG update! More emojis, new features to make conversations more engaging

New Delhi: After releasing the Reactions feature, Meta-owned WhatsApp is now planning to improve the function even more with a few tweaks for iOS users. With this feature, users can react with up to six emojis in any conversation, audio, photo, and more. Beta version 22.12.0.70 of WhatsApp for iOS brings detailed Reactions information. This tweak is pretty much about reacting to photos on an automatic album, citing WABetaInfo, 9To5Mac reported.

When users send a few photos in a chat, WhatsApp gathers them as an album. As of now, users of the stable version of the app will not know who reacted to each photo.

With this future update, users will be able to know which reaction is to each photo.

The messaging platform is also preparing a 2.0 iteration of Reactions by bringing the ability to react with any emoji available.

As of now, the function is under development, just like an improved version of multi-device compatibility, but will surely come to life in a future update.

When WhatsApp starts rolling out this improved Reactions feature, it will look just like the one available on Instagram Direct Messages, the report said. Also Read: Harsh Goenka tweets Kishore Kumar's song, dedicates it to cryptos, stocks investors: Watch

By long-pressing a message, users will just have to click on the "+" button, and then select the emoji they want to use. Also Read: Facebook's dark mode interface disappears for iOS users

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsappWhatsApp reactionsAppleIOSWhatsApp emojis
Next
Story

Facebook's dark mode interface disappears for iOS users

Must Watch

PT5M34S

There should be no hearing on matters related to Mandir-Mosque, says Former Governor Aziz Qureshi