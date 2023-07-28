trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641666
WHATSAPP NEW FEATURE

WhatsApp Releases Update To Fix Sorting Chats Issue On Android Beta

Many users observed that the update had been installed automatically due to the Google Play Store's auto-download settings.

Last Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 03:40 PM IST|Source: IANS

WhatsApp Releases Update To Fix Sorting Chats Issue On Android Beta Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform has released a bug-fix update to address a sorting chats issue on Android beta. Due to the issue, when a new message is received, the platform doesn't refresh the chat list and the conversation with the most recent message doesn't rise to the top of the conversation list, reports WABetaInfo.

Closing and reopening WhatsApp was the only method to temporarily fix the problem. However, the issue could come again. Many users observed that the update had been installed automatically due to the Google Play Store's auto-download settings. (Also Read: Super Duper Hit Business Idea: ONLY Work For 3 Months, Earn Rs 2 Lakh Per Year - Here's The Complete Guide)

"We can finally confirm that the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.16.7 version is a bug-fix update that addresses the mentioned issue, so you can finally use WhatsApp without experiencing this issue," the report said. (Also Read: 9 Plants That Glow At Night And Give You Light)

Last week, the messaging platform released a bug-fix update to address emoji keyboard crashes in the Android beta. Also, the platform had faced a global outage, including in India, due to "connectivity issues" which lasted for about 20 minutes.

When a user posted, "Fix it before it is morning in India, don't want to miss out on the Good Morning messages", the Meta-owned platform replied: "We're back, we don’t want you to miss them!"

According to the outage monitor website DownDetector, 61 percent of people had reported problems while sending messages, 35 percent while using the application, and 4 percent while using the website.

On Downdetector, reports of the users peaked at over 41,000. Last month, the messaging platform faced a global outage that lasted for about two hours.

Some WhatsApp users were unable to use the platform on their mobile and desktop devices, while some were experiencing issues with sending and downloading media.

