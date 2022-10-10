WhatsApp rolls out beta paid subscription service for business users

New Delhi: Instant messaging and calling service WhatsApp premium subscription service has not officially launched yet; however it is now available for beta users. According to GSM Arena, this means that only the WhatsApp beta program members can access the Premium menu, where all the extra features reside.

As per WABetainfo, the premium subscription will be tailored towards businesses, which means that most of the paid features aren`t going to be particularly useful for the average user. Reportedly, the premium account gives users a customizable contact link to their WhatsApp, which can be changed once every three months.

It is supposed to be an easier way for customers to find a certain business instead of typing in a phone number. Telegram has a similar feature where users can share a direct contact link with others. The paid version of the app will also allow up to 10 devices simultaneously connected to the same account.

This way, employees can connect and manage the business account. Lastly, users can make a video call with up to 32 participants. Since the functionality is still in beta, WhatsApp hasn`t come forward with an official statement or announcement, so the pricing or the launch date of the new subscription service is not yet known.