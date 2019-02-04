हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
WhatsApp rolls out fingerprint authentication for iOS users: Report

The much talked about fingerprint authentication feature aims to protect its users' chats from being seen by others.

WhatsApp rolls out fingerprint authentication for iOS users: Report

New Delhi: WhatsApp has reportedly rolled out the beta version of its fingerprint authentication feature for iOS users, as per reports.

WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features said, the biometric authentication features is available in the “new 2.19.20.19 beta update, published through the TestFlight beta program'.

The much talked about fingerprint authentication feature aims to protect its users' chats from being seen by others.

The fingerprint authentication feature will be available within the app under a new section. Once you enable the fingerprint feature, your WhatsApp will be completely protected from others to be seen.

Earlier WABetaInfo had said that this feature would be available in future for any Android user having Android Marshmallow and newer operating systems.

The Facebook-owned company has over 200 million monthly active users in India and is one of the most popular mobile apps worldwide.

