WhatsApp rolls out ‘mute video’ feature; here are the details

After WhatsApp revealed that it is working on a new feature called “mention badge” for group chats, it has now been found that the popular messaging app has reportedly initiated the rolling out of a new feature that supports muting videos before sharing them.

According to WABetaInfo, currently, the feature has been rolled out for Android beta users and it will be made public soon. This update is for beta users-version 2.21.3.13 which involves a toggle that can mute a video and the report further reveals that toggle will appear with other editing options such as trimming, adding text, stickers and many more.

Apparently, this feature, despite being rolled out on Android right now, will also be available for iOS users. The website which updates everything about WhatsApp mentioned the feature for the first time in November 2020 with the Android beta version 2.20.207.2 of the app when the feature was under development.

WhatsApp has recently released a new animated sticker pack called Taters n tots, which is available for previous versions too. To download the sticker pack, interested users can tap on the sticker icon in any chat, and select the ‘+’ icon, and then it will appear first in the list of sticker packs.