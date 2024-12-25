WhatsApp New Feature: Say goodbye to third-party apps for scanning documents! WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, has introduced a new feature to scan documents directly via camera. The WhatsApp new feature comes under it's new iOS update version of up to 24.25.89.

Notably, the tech giant has officially announced the feature but some users may receive it in the coming days. You can directly head to the App Store and download the latest WhatsApp for iOS 24.25.89 update. With this feature, WhatsApp users can quickly capture a document using their device’s camera, eliminating the need for third-party scanning tools or apps.

How To Scan Documents Directly Via Camera on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open the document-sharing menu in WhatsApp.

Step 2: Click on the "scan" option to activate the camera.

Step 3: Use the camera to capture the document.

Step 4: Preview the scan and make any necessary adjustments.

Step 5: Fine-tune the margins for better framing and clarity, then confirm the scan.

Step 6: Send the document directly to a chat or group.

Earlier, the company introduced the party popper emoji as the seventh default reaction in an earlier update.