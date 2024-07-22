Advertisement
WhatsApp Soon To Enhance Desktop Experience With Unique Username Feature-All You Need To Know

WhatsApp's anticipated feature will allow users to personalise their profiles and connect with others using a unique identifier.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is likely to launch a new feature for desktop users which will enable the users to create unique usernames, as reported by WABetaInfo. These usernames can be used to chat with different people without actually exchanging contact numbers. 

However, this feature is expected to come on WhatsApp web and not for the smartphone apps. The much-anticipated feature is currently in the developmental stage. The feature will allow users to personalise their profiles and connect with others using a unique identifier. 

Unlike platforms like Discord, where usernames can have discriminators or tags, WhatsApp usernames will be unique. This ensures that each username is one-of-a-kind, avoiding any confusion or duplication. Discord is an instant messaging and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) social platform. 

Apart from this, the instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature to translate all chat messages, and it will be available in a future update. The platform also introduced a new feature for users to easily find the people and groups that matter to them.

The new feature allows users to add contacts and groups as favourites, allowing them to filter through chats more quickly.  Moreover, the favourites filter has also been extended to the calls tab on WhatsApp so that users can speed-dial their family or friends.  

On the other hand, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform has rolled out a revamped calling interface for iPhone users with a bottom calling bar to enhance user experience and streamline the app’s visual design, according to WABetaInfo reports.

This update will gradually be rolled out to all iOS users in the coming weeks. Apart from this, WhatsApp is also reportedly rolling out an AI Studio feature with additional chatbots. It is available to some beta testers.  

