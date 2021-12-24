WhatsApp Tips: Here’s how to hide WhatsApp profile picture from specific contacts

New Delhi: Do you want to keep your WhatsApp profile image hidden from a certain individual or from everyone? The procedures to Hide WhatsApp Profile Picture from Specific Contacts and Everyone are listed below.

While WhatsApp makes it simple to hide your profile photo from everyone, it does not make it easy to hide your WhatsApp profile photo from individual contacts.

However, you may still hide your WhatsApp Profile Picture from particular Contacts by limiting your profile picture to Contacts only and eliminating the Contacts from your Address books from which you wish to conceal the Profile Picture.

Only the Contacts listed in your iPhone or Android Phone's Address Book will be able to see your profile image using this workaround.

They won't be able to see your WhatsApp Profile Picture since the Contacts you want to conceal it from aren't listed in your Address Book.

1.If you're using an Android phone, go to the 3-dots icon in the upper right corner of your screen and select Settings from the drop-down menu.

2. Tap the Account option on the Settings screen.

3. Select Privacy from the Account Screen.

4. Select Profile Photo from the Privacy screen.

5. Select My Contacts from the following screen.

After that, only the contacts in your iPhone or Android phone's Address Book will be able to see your WhatsApp Profile Picture.

