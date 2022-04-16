हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WhatsApp Tips: Here’s how to hide WhatsApp status from specific users

Only those in your contact list will be able to see your WhatsApp status. You can also select the persons with whom you want to share your status manually.

New Delhi: WhatsApp is one of the most widely used instant messaging services on the planet. WhatsApp has a Status feature that is similar to Instagram Stories and with that it allows users to post a photo or video that is only visible for 24 hours.

Only those in your contact list will be able to see your WhatsApp status. You can also select the persons with whom you want to share your status manually. You can also pick and choose which persons you don't want to share your status with on WhatsApp.

Here's how to hide your WhatsApp status from certain people.

1: Open the WhatsApp app on your Android device.

2. On the top right hand corner of the screen, tap the three-dotted button.

3. Select the Settings option from the drop-down menu.

4. Select the privacy option after clicking on the account.

5. Select the 'Status' option from the drop-down menu.

6. You can then choose which users you want to keep your status hidden from.

 

