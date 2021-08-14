WhatsApp Tips: Here’s how to permanently hide chats without archive

Sometimes you feel that there is a need to hide a few of your WhatsApp chats as you seem disinterested to see them on the top of your chat list. You can easily hide chats on WhatsApp as the messaging app lets users hide chats through the ‘Archived’ feature. Basically, hiding a chat doesn’t mean deleting the chat or backing it up to your SD card. It will just be hidden on WhatsApp.

Here’s how to hide chats temporarily:

Step 1: Long-press on any chat and WhatsApp will show an Archive box on the top of the app.

Step 2: Click on that box to hide your chat.

It is also important to note that the archived individual or group chats will remain archived when you get a new message from that individual or group chat. You will not receive notifications for archived chats unless you are mentioned or replied to.

Here’s how to undo ‘hidden’ chats on Android:

Step 1: Go down to reach the end of the chats.

Step 2: See an Archived section and then click on it. Then you will get to see all the hidden chats.

Step 3: In case you wish to see the hidden chats at the top again, then just long-press on any chat and click on the same Archive box.

Here’s how to “permanently” hide chats:

Turn on the “Keep chats archived” feature which you can find in Settings > Chats > Archived Chats > Keep Chats Archived. After you do this, every chat you selected will be hidden forever. However, WhatsApp includes an Archived box on top of all your chats and then you can remove the box as and when you wish.

