WhatsApp messages

WhatsApp Tips: Here’s how to send WhatsApp message without saving phone number

Users can use the click-to-chat feature, which uses wa.me shortcut links to initiate a discussion with any active WhatsApp account.

New Delhi: WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, and while it is quite user-friendly, there is one nuisance that has irritated us for quite some time. How to send a WhatsApp message without adding a contact or sending a WhatsApp message without adding a contact. 

There is no official way to send WhatsApp messages to numbers that have not been stored, as simple as it may seem. This is a useful feature because many WhatsApp privacy settings are limited to "My Contacts," and you might not want everybody in your phone book to see your profile image, for example.

As a result, we'll show you how to send WhatsApp messages without adding a contact. There are certain third-party apps that allow you to send WhatsApp messages without adding a contact, but using these apps is not encouraged because it may undermine your security and perhaps result in your account being banned.

As a result, it is always preferable to avoid such apps and not jeopardise the security of your smartphone. There is, however, a workaround that allows you to send a message to a phone number without having to save it. This is accomplished using the click-to-chat feature, which uses wa.me shortcut links to initiate a discussion with any active WhatsApp account.

How to send a WhatsApp message without saving the number

  • The procedure is straightforward, and starting a chat with an unsaved contact takes less than a minute. WhatsApp users have access to an official shortcut link that you may not be aware of. To learn how to do it, follow the steps outlined below..
  • To begin, open any browser on your smartphone and type "https://wa.me/phonenumber" into the address bar.
  • This URL should not be copied and pasted. Instead of "phone number," you must first type your mobile phone number into the URL. "https://wa.me/991125387" should be the URL after you've added your phone number.
  • A green box with the words "Continue Chat" will appear now. Simply tap it, and you'll be sent to your WhatsApp account. All of this may appear to be a lot of work, but it only takes a minute.
